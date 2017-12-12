Sponsored
Semperit AG Holding / Increased equity capital to support transformation process
Published: December 12, 2017; 12:02 · (Vindobona)
Immediately after approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Semperit AG Holding signed an agreement regarding a hybrid capital line amounting to up to EUR 150 million with B & C Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the core shareholder B & C Industrieholding GmbH today. The interest rate agreed amounts to 5.25%, the commitment fee is set at 1.75%.
The hybrid capital line is a subordinated liability with unlimited duration,
which Semperit can draw in several tranches up to and including 31.12.2018 if
required. A redemption right or conversion right of the creditor has not been
provided for. The hybrid capital line is classified as equity according to IFRS
and thus serves to strengthen the balance sheet…
