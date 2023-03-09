Secretary-General Tieffenthal Participated in the European Ministers Council

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:18 ♦ (Vindobona)

A Council Meeting between all Development Ministers of the European Nations took place in Stockholm. Secretary-General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal represented Austria in the meeting, where they discussed global healthcare and the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Secretary-General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal Represented Austria at the EU Development Ministers Council in Stockholm. / Picture: © OSCE / Micky Kroell

The Informal Council of Ministers of the EU Development Ministers took place in Stockholm yesterday and today, 8 and 9 March 2023. The Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, represented Austria. The agenda included Global Health, the reconstruction of Ukraine, and a discussion on multilateral development banks.

The informal Council of Ministers started yesterday with an exchange on Global Health with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The EU's new Global Health Strategy positions global health as a key pillar of the EU's external policy. The Stockholm meeting, therefore, discussed how the EU and its member states can strengthen and expand bilateral, regional, and global partnerships in the field of health.

In times of multiple crises, multilateral development banks play a crucial role. Intelligent and sustainable investments are needed to cope with crises ranging from pandemics to climate change. At the Council of Ministers, the focus was therefore on further developing the development banks to be even more effectively equipped to meet these challenges.

The discussion on Ukraine focused on how reconstruction aid can be embedded in Ukraine's reform process and thus promote Ukraine's European integration. The EU and its member states, as well as European financial institutions, have so far provided a total of about 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. However, more joint efforts are needed to repair the enormous damage caused by Russia's war of aggression. How to help most effectively was discussed with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, among others.

 

BMEIA

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Shows Solidarity With Ukraine at UN General Assembly (February 23)
Diplomats as Economic Bridge Builders: Austrian Companies Present Themselves to the Diplomatic Corps (October 21, 2022)
Intercultural Achievement Awards 2022 Awarded by Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (October 18, 2022)
Read More
WHO World Health Organization, Ukraine, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Stockholm, Russo-Ukrainian War, Rebuilding Ukraine, Peter Launsky Tieffenthal, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Development Banks, Development Cooperation, Global Health Security, Council of Ministers
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter