Schallenberg Defends his Stance Regarding the Russians
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has defended his position to allow the Russian delegation to enter the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly by trying to keep a communication channel open.
Russia wants to take part in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, which takes place exactly one year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For his part, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has defended the decision to allow Russian MPs to attend the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna. He referred to the Headquarters Agreement, according to which Austria must allow all delegates from the participating states to enter the country. This is based on international law, said Schallenberg, according to ORF.
As reported by Vienna.at, multilateralism is always difficult, but as a representative of the Vienna headquarters, he has to ensure that all delegates can participate. He thinks the boycott announced by Lithuanian representatives is a pity, said Schallenberg because it is also worth showing Russia how isolated the country has become. Nevertheless, it is clear that with Russian President Vladimir Putin there will be "no return to the status quo ante". However, despite all the emotionality, one must also remember that Russia will not disappear from the map, said the Foreign Minister.
Schallenberg defended the recent expulsion of four Russian diplomats from Austria. Unfortunately, it had to take such a step for the third time, but "if we see abuse of diplomatic status, we will react," said Schallenberg. Any state that takes such steps will feel the consequences, according to Vienna.at.
According to ORF, despite a call to disinvite Russia, Poland wants to take part in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on February 23 and 24 in Vienna. "The Polish delegation has no intention of boycotting the meeting in Vienna," said Polish OSCE representatives. On the contrary, staying away from the conference would be wrong. "We must vehemently resist Russian propaganda and not allow the Parliamentary Assembly to become its forum," the Polish side said. Last week, 81 MPs from 20 countries called on Austria to prevent the Russian delegation from attending the OSCE conference in Vienna.