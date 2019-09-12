Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition

Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: Entrance Area. / Picture: © Rudolfinerhaus Privatklinik GmbH

Founded in 1882, its excellent reputation is based on its famous physicians like Billroth and Fellinger who also have pioneered medical tourism. Due to this long-term experience, Rudolfinerhaus not only offers first-class medical and nursing services as well as state-of-the-art technical equipment but the doctors, nurses and administrative staff are also proficient in foreign languages. The portfolio of medical services ranges from preventive health checks to conservative and invasive treatments and includes follow-up care and post-surgical physical rehabilitation. The clinic offers diagnostic facilities such as X-ray, CT, MRT and laboratories on site thus guaranteeing precise and speedy results for its patients. A wide range of departments like physical medicine and rehabilitation or nuclear medicine is also readily available on its premises, providing quick recovery and care.

At Rudolfinerhaus, general practitioners, anesthesiologists and intensive care experts are present on a 24/7 basis. Obstetricians and specialists for image-based diagnostics are on call constantly. The resident doctors are specialized in emergency medicine.

Most medical specialists come from Vienna’s Medical University thus guaranteeing treatment by Austria’s foremost physicians.

Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department

Professional first care, diagnostics and treatment – fast, easy and highly competent At the Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department patients with urgent but not life-threatening are examined and treated with competence.

Quick treatment

Be it an aching stomach or back, nausea, dizziness, problems with blood pressure or circulation, injuries of bones or ligaments, the highly qualified team of the Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department is there for professional first care without waiting time.

Medical competence

For more specific issues a team of specialist physicians from the areas of internal medicine, cardiology, pulmology, surgery, traumatology, orthopedics, gynecology or neurology can be called at short notice. Besides electrocardiograms and electroencephalograms, the whole range of diagnostic facilities and services is available at Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital.

Quality services

The Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department offers individually designed check-up programs for preventive health checks. Small surgical interventions and gastroscopic or coloscopic procedures are realized in the adjacent surgery rooms. Outpatient oncological treatment is also possible at the Private Outpatient Department. Multidisciplinary teams and standby specialists guarantee the quality of treatment, patient care and safety for our patients.

Medical Focus Areas

• Cardiology

• Check-up

• Dermatology

• Diagnostic imaging

• Gastroenterology

• General surgery

• Internal medicine

• Minimally invasive surgery

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Otorhinolaryngology

• Pulmonology

• Surgery

• Urology

• Vascular surgery

• Visceral surgery

Spoken languages

• Arabic

• English

• German

• Romanian

• Russian

Contact

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 8 am – 7 pm

Phone: +43 1 36036 6468

Web: https://www.rudolfinerhaus.at/en/

E-Mail: ambulanzint@rudolfinerhaus.at

For examinations by general practitioners no appointments are needed.