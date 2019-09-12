Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition
Rudolfinerhaus is Vienna’s most renowned private hospital and has treated Austrian and international patients for almost 140 years. The tradition of the Vienna School of Medicine, its highly qualified specialists, up-to-date medical facilities and its own academically trained nursing staff make the Rudolfinerhaus Austria's first and most trusted private hospital.
Founded in 1882, its excellent reputation is based on its famous physicians like Billroth and Fellinger who also have pioneered medical tourism. Due to this long-term experience, Rudolfinerhaus not only offers first-class medical and nursing services as well as state-of-the-art technical equipment but the doctors, nurses and administrative staff are also proficient in foreign languages. The portfolio of medical services ranges from preventive health checks to conservative and invasive treatments and includes follow-up care and post-surgical physical rehabilitation. The clinic offers diagnostic facilities such as X-ray, CT, MRT and laboratories on site thus guaranteeing precise and speedy results for its patients. A wide range of departments like physical medicine and rehabilitation or nuclear medicine is also readily available on its premises, providing quick recovery and care.
At Rudolfinerhaus, general practitioners, anesthesiologists and intensive care experts are present on a 24/7 basis. Obstetricians and specialists for image-based diagnostics are on call constantly. The resident doctors are specialized in emergency medicine.
Most medical specialists come from Vienna’s Medical University thus guaranteeing treatment by Austria’s foremost physicians.
Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department
Professional first care, diagnostics and treatment – fast, easy and highly competent At the Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department patients with urgent but not life-threatening are examined and treated with competence.
Quick treatment
Be it an aching stomach or back, nausea, dizziness, problems with blood pressure or circulation, injuries of bones or ligaments, the highly qualified team of the Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department is there for professional first care without waiting time.
Medical competence
For more specific issues a team of specialist physicians from the areas of internal medicine, cardiology, pulmology, surgery, traumatology, orthopedics, gynecology or neurology can be called at short notice. Besides electrocardiograms and electroencephalograms, the whole range of diagnostic facilities and services is available at Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital.
Quality services
The Rudolfinerhaus Private Outpatient Department offers individually designed check-up programs for preventive health checks. Small surgical interventions and gastroscopic or coloscopic procedures are realized in the adjacent surgery rooms. Outpatient oncological treatment is also possible at the Private Outpatient Department. Multidisciplinary teams and standby specialists guarantee the quality of treatment, patient care and safety for our patients.
Medical Focus Areas
• Cardiology
• Check-up
• Dermatology
• Diagnostic imaging
• Gastroenterology
• General surgery
• Internal medicine
• Minimally invasive surgery
• Neurology
• Ophthalmology
• Otorhinolaryngology
• Pulmonology
• Surgery
• Urology
• Vascular surgery
• Visceral surgery
Spoken languages
• Arabic
• English
• German
• Romanian
• Russian
Contact
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 8 am – 7 pm
Phone: +43 1 36036 6468
Web: https://www.rudolfinerhaus.at/en/
E-Mail: ambulanzint@rudolfinerhaus.at
For examinations by general practitioners no appointments are needed.