Repatriation of Austrian Gold Reserves Nearing Completion

By the end of the year, 140 tonnes of gold are to be stored in Austria / Picture: © Oesterreichische Nationalbank AG (OeNB)

OeNB has been returning gold bars from London for three years and will complete the repatriation of half of Austria's gold stock (around 280 tonnes) from the UK this year.

Austria has been taking gold bars home from London for three years. After verification of authenticity, these are stored in the vaults.

The OeNB will complete the repatriation of half of Austria's gold…