Racetrack Magna Racino: A New Owner and an Uncertain Future

The Magna Racino was established in 2004 by Austrian-Canadian industrialist Frank Stronach, who invested €75 million into the 200-hectare facility. Originally envisioned as a hub for horse racing and entertainment events, the venue never reached its anticipated popularity and has undergone several ownership changes over the past two decades.

In 2020, the facility was acquired by the Vienna-based Holster Private Foundation through its subsidiary, Sakoyah Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH. The recent sale to Luke Comer underscores the ongoing challenges facing the project.

The New Owner: Luke Comer

Luke Comer, 65, is a multifaceted entrepreneur: a real estate developer, horse owner, and breeder, and one of Ireland's wealthiest individuals. Together with his brother Brian, he leads the Comer Group, a London-based real estate firm primarily active in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with additional operations in Germany.

Comer is a prominent figure in the horse racing world but has faced controversies alongside his successes. In 2023, his trainer's license was suspended for three years following positive doping tests in twelve of his horses. An appeal against the decision was unsuccessful in 2024, casting a shadow over Comer's involvement in horse racing.

Uncertainty About the Magna Racino's Future

So far, Comer has not revealed details about his plans for the Magna Racino. According to the mayor, further information is expected to be announced at a press conference in February. The community of Ebreichsdorf hopes for a productive use of the site, which has seen declining relevance in recent years.

“The area mustn't become an abandoned ruin,” Kocevar emphasized. The future of the racing track will have implications not only for the town but also for the regional economy.

No More "Rolling Loud" Festival

The news of the ownership change has already impacted the site's usage, as reported by ORF. The popular hip-hop festival "Rolling Loud," which has attracted large crowds to Ebreichsdorf in recent years, will not be held there in 2025. While official reasons were not provided, the ownership change may have played a role in the decision.

What Does the Change Mean for Ebreichsdorf?

Once envisioned as a prestigious flagship project, the Magna Racino has been a symbol of both ambition and struggle for the region. With its sale to Luke Comer, hopes and concerns are equally high. While some anticipate a revitalization of the venue, questions remain as to whether the new owner can unlock its full potential.

What is certain is that the town and the region will continue to closely monitor the project's development. The upcoming press conference in February could provide the first answers to many pressing questions.

