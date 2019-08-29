Paul Lendvai Celebrating His 90th Birthday

"Paul Lendvai is a warning conscience of a common and democratic Europe." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Teemeah [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Paul Lendvai is a political commentator at "Der Standard" as well as in Hungarian and English media.

From 1982 to 1987 Paul Lendvai was head of the Eastern Europe editorial office of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), and is currently in charge of the discussion programme Europastudio.

National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka paid tribute to the journalist Lendvai as "a warning conscience of a common and democratic Europe".

"I would particularly like to congratulate Lendvai on having remained an active young spirit who, with his commitment to peaceful coexistence in freedom and his comments and analyses, still inspires people of all ages and social strata and makes them think. My thanks go to the critical, uncompromising spirit that has never lost credibility because of its attitude," said Sobotka.

Lendvai is someone who raised his voice for a common Europe early and with the deepest conviction and who speaks tirelessly when he sees this unity and democratic freedoms in danger.

Lendvai's biography is a reflection of European contemporary history.

Sobotka said that he had conveyed the recent past to many in an understandable way. "His Hungarian roots, his painful experiences in the course of the political events of the 20th century and the conclusions he drew from them have made him a Central European in the truest sense of the word - a Central European with the awareness that this region lives from openness, especially towards Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. In this sense, his contribution to the development of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation's Eastern Europe action cannot be valued highly enough.

Sobotka particularly emphasised Lendvai's activity as a foreign policy commentator and moderator of high-calibre discussion groups, which made him known far beyond the borders.

Lendvai still provides impulses for debates today and is a profound expert on political developments and realities in our neighbourhood, emphasised Sobotka.

Lendvai is able to bring complex issues closer to a broad audience, and that is a particularly important achievement.