Overall View of New Year’s Eve Markets in Vienna
Vienna’s new year’s eve markets will be active this year by offering a variety of entertaining products. The Markets will be open from December 27 to December 31 in 211 different locations.
In Vienna," Glücksschweinderlverkaufsstände" are regulated in the Viennese market regulations and are therefore occasional markets, according to Vienna.at. The number of marketplaces allocated on New Year's Eve is gratifying, for comparison: 5 years ago 210 marketplaces were allocated. In addition to the annual allocation of space, the market office checks, as usual, the trade regulations, price marking and compliance with the approved stand size.
"The custom of New Year's Eve or New Year's charms already existed in ancient Rome. At that time, lamps, coins, and sweets were given away. Nowadays, lucky pigs, chimney sweeps, horseshoes and toadstools are particularly popular. With the New Year's marketplaces, this old custom is supported by the market office, I can guarantee: there are enough lucky charms for the year 2023," emphasizes Market Office Director Andreas Kutheil, as stated by Vienna.at.
There are 5 new year’s eve markets open in the next few days:
Silvestermarkt Vienna 1, Mahlerstraße 25.12. until 30.12., 11 a.m-9 p.m.; 31.12., 10-2 a.m. 11 market stands, including one gastronomy stand.
k.u.k. New Year's Market Michaelerplatz Vienna 1, Michaelerplatz 27.12. until 06.01. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 31.12., 10 a.m. - 2 a.m., on 1.1. 1-8 p.m. A total of 18 stands including 3 gastro
New Year's market in Vienna 10th district, Favoriten pedestrian precinct 27.12. to 30.12., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 31.12., 9 a.m.-12 p.m. A total of 15 stands including 3 gastronomy
Culture and New Year's Market Schoenbrunn Palace Vienna 13th district, the courtyard in front of Schönbrunn Palace 27.12. to 04.01., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 70 stands, 13 of which are gastro
New Year's Market Vienna 21, Franz Jonas Platz 27.12. to 30.12., 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 31.12., 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. A total of 13 stands including 3 gastronomy