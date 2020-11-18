Over 100 COVID Deaths in Austria within 24 Hours for the First Time
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 100 deaths within one day in Austria. With almost 7100 new infections, the infection level remains too high. Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospitals continues to rise. 4,592 patients are hospitalized, 682 of them in intensive care. The total number of fatalities has risen to 2054. To date, 221,688 cases have been diagnosed, of which 2,054 have died and 142,738 have recovered.
The Ministry of the Interior reported today, Wednesday, the depressing record that for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 100 people died within one day as a result of a Covid 19 infection, exactly 109 deaths.
With 7091 new infections throughout Austria on Wednesday, the infection level is still very high.
So far, there have been 221,688 positive test results in Austria.
As of today (November 18, 2020), 2,054 people throughout Austria have died as a result of the corona virus and 142,738 have recovered.
Currently 4,592 people are undergoing hospital treatment due to the corona virus and 682 of these are in intensive care.
The most new infections were on Wednesday with 1700 in Upper Austria, 1215 were reported from Vienna and 1003 from Lower Austria.
In Styria, 998 new cases were added in the past 24 hours, in Tyrol 711 and in Salzburg 637.
Carinthia fed 438 new infections into the EMS, Vorarlberg 218 and Burgenland 171.
The new infections since the last report are divided among the provinces of Austria as follows:
- Burgenland: 171
- Carinthia: 438
- Lower Austria: 1.003
- Upper Austria: 1.700
- Salzburg: 637
- Styria: 998
- Tyrol: 711
- Vorarlberg: 218
- Vienna: 1.215
Vienna with 1215 new infections and 15 deaths
As of Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 50,438 positive tests have been confirmed in Vienna.
The number of deaths related to the virus is 468.
Since yesterday, 15 people have died in Vienna, nine women (92, 91, 89, 82, 81, 79, 78, 75, 72) and six men (88, 83, 75, 70, 66, 49).
34,409 persons have recovered.
Yesterday, 7,617 corona tests were performed in Vienna, making a total of 745,683 tests.
Number of hospital patients continues to rise
The number of patients in hospitals continues to rise, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health. 682 Covid-19 patients needed intensive care on Wednesday - 24 more than on Tuesday.
Within a week, 146 additional patients were admitted to intensive care units.
A total of 4592 people had to be treated in hospital on Wednesday - 67 more than the day before.