ÖBB Invests €37 Million in the Full Expansion of the Vienna South Freight Center
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: September 14, 2025; 23:38 ♦ (Vindobona)
ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG is investing approximately €37 million in the final phase of expansion of the Vienna South freight center, aiming to increase its capacity and performance significantly. With this project, ÖBB aims to meet the growing demand for freight transport and shift an even larger proportion of goods transport from road to rail.
Around 380,000 containers are handled annually at the ÖBB freight center in Vienna South. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Petr Štefek / CC BY-SA 3.0 CZ (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/cz/deed.en)
Currently, around 380,000 containers are handled at the freight center each year. The full expansion, which according to ÖBB is to be completed by the end of 2026 and put into operation at the beginning of 2027, will increase capacity by 44 percent to an impressive 547,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). This is expected to result in savings in the four-digit range in terms of…
