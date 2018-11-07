Sponsored
Article Tools
New Ambassador of Peru Also Accredited by Austrian Federal President
Published: Yesterday; 12:11 · (Vindobona)
In the meantime, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria, H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado, has handed over his credentials to Federal President Van der Bellen at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria: H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBFThis article includes a total of 46 words.
On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria, H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search