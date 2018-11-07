Article Tools

New Ambassador of Peru Also Accredited by Austrian Federal President

Published: Yesterday; 12:11

In the meantime, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria, H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado, has handed over his credentials to Federal President Van der Bellen at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria: H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria, H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

