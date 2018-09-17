Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria: H.E. Mr. Eric Anderson Machado
Published: September 17, 2018; 13:05 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of Peru to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Eric Anderson Machado, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov and to Aldo Malavasi, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications at the IAEA. His presentation to Austrian Federal President Van der Bellen is still on the agenda.
Mr. Anderson Machado has served as Ambassador to Venezuela and as Ambassador to El Salvador and Belize.
During his career, he has also served in various capacities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among them:
- Secretary-General; Director General, Department for the World Trade Organization and International Economic Negotiations;
