National Council Chairman: Liechtenstein an Important Economic Partner

Vaduz Castle, built during the Middle Ages. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Mschlindwein

The Chairman of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, used his two-day visit to Liechtenstein to emphasise Austria's friendly relationship with the Principality.

"Liechtenstein is a neighbour and friend with whom we have a lot in common," said Sobtoka at a joint press conference with Liechtenstein's Landtag President Albert Frick.

300 years after Vaduz and Schellenberg…