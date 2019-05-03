Sponsored
National Council Chairman: Liechtenstein an Important Economic Partner
Published: May 3, 2019; 19:33 · (Vindobona)
The Chairman of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka pays tribute to the Principality of Liechtenstein as neighbour and friend.
Vaduz Castle, built during the Middle Ages. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Mschlindwein
The Chairman of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, used his two-day visit to Liechtenstein to emphasise Austria's friendly relationship with the Principality.
"Liechtenstein is a neighbour and friend with whom we have a lot in common," said Sobtoka at a joint press conference with Liechtenstein's Landtag President Albert Frick.
