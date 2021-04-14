Mückstein Becomes New Austrian Health Minister

After the resignation of former Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober, Wolfgang Mückstein has been presented as the successor. The general practitioner and head of the primary care center in Vienna will be sworn in on Monday, April 19, by President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Wolfgang Mückstein succeeds Rudolf Anschober and becomes Minister of Health and Social Affairs.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler made the announcement at a press conference on April 13.

General practitioner Mückstein is one of the heads of the primary care center in Vienna and acts as a consultant for group practices and new forms of organization for the Vienna Medical…

