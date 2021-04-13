Austria's Health Minister Resigns
Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober resigns. After health issues in recent weeks, Anschober steps back knowing that "he would not be able to give 100 percent." Until the announcement of a successor, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler will take over Anschober's duties. Successor Wolfgang Mückstein already named.
Austria's Minister for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection Rudolf Anschober resigns.
After having health issues in recent weeks, Rudolf Anschober has decided to step back as the country's leading fighter against the Covid-19 crisis.
In a personal statement, he said that "the recent health problems would not allow him to give 100 percent, although the job as a Health Minister during a pandemic requires full commitment."
Until the announcement of a successor, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler will lead the respective ministry and take over Anschober's duties.
Anschober highlighted the successes of the Ministry under his lead in the past 15 months, but also admitted that mistakes with regard to the pandemic were inevitably made.
With regard to his successor, Anschober did not release any information.
Nevertheless, he warned of the future of the pandemic, naming possible mutations and the long-term effects of Covid-19 (long COVID) as the biggest challenges for Austria and the world.
Update: After the resignation of Health Minister Rudolf Anschober, the physician and medical association functionary Wolfgang Mückstein will be the new Health Minister. This was announced by Green Party leader Werner Kogler. "Great expertise is now needed," said the vice chancellor, who attributed this to Mückstein.