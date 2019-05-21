Mongolia: The map shows the boundary of the 13th-century Mongol Empire compared to today's Mongols. The red area shows where the majority of Mongolian speakers reside today. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Anchuhu [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The Austrian Mongolian Society "OTSCHIR" (Österreichisch-Mongolische Gesellschaft) invites to this conference in cooperation with the Österreichische Orient Gesellschaft Hammer Purgstall - Austrian Oriental Society, the Embassy of Mongolia in Austria and the World Museum Vienna Friends.

With this conference the organizers present Mongolia in science, politics and culture.

In particular since 1990 the density of the occupation with Mongolia in science, economics, in schools and associations increased enormously; among other things a "study emphasis Mongolia" exists at the institute for social anthropology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

In addition to the abundance of works, projects and actions, however, it should not be forgotten what social and economic upheaval this country is currently undergoing.

The specialist programme will be supplemented by a photo exhibition, sculptures by a Mongolian artist, the presentation of a travel literary rarity and (as far as possible) acoustic and culinary tastings from Mongolia.

Conference Titel: Die Mongolei in ihrer Wahrnehmung in Österreich - Mongolia in its perception in Austria

On 22 and 29 May 2019 at the World Museum Vienna (Heldenplatz, 1010), from 17:00 hrs.

(Entrance left of the main entrance of the World Museum)

May 22, 2019 Part 1: Politics, History, Culture (see picture)

May 29, 2019 Part 2: Economy, Society, Environment (see picture)

For more than 20 years, the Austrian-Mongolian Society "OTSCHIR" has been active in Austria as a platform for intercultural encounters between the two nations and a thriving coexistence of their members.

Austria and Mongolia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1963. Since 2003, the Embassy of Mongolia in Vienna has also been responsible for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia and international organisations.

The Austrian Oriental Society Hammer-Purgstall is one of the most competent and experienced Austrian institutions dedicated to relations between Europe, the Orient, North Africa and West and Central Asia.