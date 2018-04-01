Money Laundering: RBI Is Fined EUR 2.7 Million

RBI Raiffeisen Bank International is fined EUR 2.7 million / Picture: © Raiffeisen Bank International / K. Keinrath

The punishment is indirectly related to revelations by the Panama Papers.

The penal order is not final.

The FMA accuses the RBI of "inadequate checking of the identity of the beneficial owner and failure to regularly update the necessary documents, data and information required to be able to understand ownership and control structures with regard to high-risk customers in specific individual cases".

This fine of EUR 2.748 million is the highest fine ever imposed by the FMA.

In a statement to the APA, RBI stated: "RBI is of the opinion that it has fulfilled all legal obligations to prevent money laundering and that these requirements of the FMA are excessive.

RBI will fully challenge the ruling before the Federal Administrative Court (BVG) and, if necessary, before the Administrative Court (VwGH).

According to the Banking Act (BWG), the FMA may impose fines of up to ten percent of the total annual net turnover or up to twice the benefit derived from the infringement.

Recently, Hypo Vorarlberg Bank was also punished by the FMA for disclosures in the Panama Papers.

"The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) announced that a fine of 414,000 euros has been imposed against HYPO Vorarlberg Bank AG for inadequate checking of the identity of the beneficial owner of high-risk customers, as a result of systematically deploying a third party to do so, which places the comparable performance of its own duty in doubt, as well as for failing to submit a suspicious activity report."

The fine of 414,000 euros imposed on the bank corresponded to around three percent of the maximum possible penalty for the seriousness of the offences.

The penal order is not final. Now, the FMA is initiating a procedure to review the legality of the publication above at the request of HYPO Vorarlberg Bank AG.