Model European Parliament with 100 Participants in Vienna

Participants of the Model European Parliament Baltic Sea Region 2019 in the Austrian Parliament. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen

The 29th Model European Parliament of the Baltic and Nordic States took place in the Austrian Parliament.

100 young participants from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Russia and Sweden as well as from Germany and Austria slipped for one day into the roles of MEPs and tested the parliamentary work according to the standards of the European Parliament.

On the agenda of the plenary session were five issues prepared by committees on pan-European challenges: Euro-African economic relations, EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, measures against tax evasion and tax fraud, challenges in European rail transport as well as improvements in democracy and transparency in the EU.

After the individual debates and the introduction of amendments, the participants of the Model European Parliament voted on the resolutions, which will be published on the website of the "MEP - Baltic Sea Region".

President of the Federal Council Karl Bader stressed need to work on democracy

In his welcoming address to the participants, Federal Council President Karl Bader underlined the importance of dealing with democratic processes: "We must not regard democracy as a gift, but as something that we have to work for again and again and sometimes also fight for".

In this context, Bader referred to the fate of refugees that Austria had accepted in recent years: "Many had to experience with sorrow that peace and democracy in their countries are often still a long way off". Europe-wide programmes such as the Model European Parliament promote the exchange of views and political discourse. It is "especially important for long-standing mandataries," said Bader, "to see again and again how young people are approaching problem-solving today".

About Model European Parliament Baltic Sea Region

MEP Baltic Sea Region! The MEP Baltic Sea Region Program is a non-partisan leadership program for youth in Estonia, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Russia and Sweden. The aim of the MEP Baltic Sea Region program is to develop interest and skills in addressing high level international issues jointly among high-school students in the 10 countries around the Baltic Sea. The program is a training ground for future leaders and politicians.

Welcome Letter

Honorable Members of the Model European Parliament,

The Presidency of the Model European Parliament Baltic Sea Region warmly welcomes everyone to the beautiful capital of Austria and the city of music, Vienna. During your stay, you will have the opportunity to experience this unique place, which is considered the city with the best quality of life in all of Europe and the world. As you might have noticed, Austria is not really part of the Baltic Sea Region. In the past, we have had the privilege of being a guest nation at MEP BSR and have now finally received the honor of hosting a session ourselves. We sincerely believe that this MEP has many great things in store for you and hope that you will all have an unforgettable experience.

This session will bring together young people from all over Europe, providing a platform for free speech and encouraging multiculturalism. As delegates, you will be assigned into one of five committees, where you will discuss and try to solve pressing issues concerning the European Union. To make an elaborate conversation possible, it is crucial that you arrive well-prepared for the topic you will be deliberating. At Model European Parliament, no opinion will be excluded from debate, as it is our fundamental goal to encourage political discourse. MEP provides you with the necessary tools to work on your cooperation and eloquence for the exchange of opinions and ideas. It therefore goes without saying that at any session, mutual respect, regardless of differences in opinion, is demanded at all times. At the end of this session, each committee will present a resolution to the General Assembly, where it will be challenged by other delegates.

But MEP is not only about politics. You will take part in many different activities that further cultural exchange and facilitate making new friends. We would like to emphasize how important it is that MEP is not seen as a competition by you but rather as a chance to meet new people and to contribute your part in finding solutions for political and societal issues we face today. At MEP, the single achievement of one delegate is not enough to succeed. It is rather the debate of many that brings in good results and a strong resolution. Bring in your thoughts, share your ideas and enjoy the success as a team.

With that in mind, we wish you an unforgettable and unique experience as well as fruitful debates, new friendships and lots of cheerful memories to take back to your countries.

The Presidency