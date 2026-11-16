The Vienna Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) is gaining a high-profile intellectual addition: As the independent research institute on Spittelauer Lände announced, Canadian historian, journalist, and former top politician Michael Ignatieff is taking on the position of Distinguished Affiliated Scholar. Ignatieff will mark his official debut in this new role on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the IWM library with the traditional Jan Patočka Memorial Lecture. The evening will be moderated by IWM Permanent Fellow and Patočka expert Ludger Hagedorn.

Between Academia, World Politics, and Vienna’s University in Exile

Michael Ignatieff is anything but a stranger in Vienna and in the international debate on democracy and human rights. From 2016 to 2021, he served as rector and president of the Central European University (CEU). His tenure coincided with the forced relocation of the renowned university from Budapest to Vienna after the Hungarian government under Viktor Orbán had severely curtailed the institution’s academic freedom. After stepping down as rector, Ignatieff remained at CEU in Vienna as a professor in the Department of History.

His impressive career combines academic excellence with direct political experience: Before his time in Central Europe, Ignatieff taught at world-class universities such as King’s College in Cambridge, the University of Toronto, and the Harvard Kennedy School. Between 2006 and 2011, he entered active politics, served in the Canadian Parliament, and led the Liberal Party of Canada as leader of the opposition. As the author of 18 books—including highly acclaimed works such as *The Ordinary Virtues* (2017) and *On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times (2021)—as well as a recipient of the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences (2024) and holder of 14 honorary doctorates—he is regarded as one of the most prominent voices of modern liberalism. He has a longstanding relationship with the IWM; as early as 2017, he delivered the keynote address marking the institute’s 35th anniversary at the Hofburg in Vienna.

Three Titans of Resistance and the New “Normalization”

For his lecture on November 24, Ignatieff has chosen a topic that combines historical depth with a provocative analysis of the present. Under the title “Patočka, Havel, and Michnik: Intellectual Giants and Their Fate in the Era of ‘Normalization’,” he explores the intellectual legacy of three outstanding figures of the Central and Eastern European resistance against communism: the Czech philosopher Jan Patočka, the Czech writer and later president Václav Havel, and the Polish historian, essayist, and dissident Adam Michnik.

The term “normalization” (normalizace) historically refers to that bleak period following the suppression of the Prague Spring in 1968, during which the communist regime in Czechoslovakia brought society back into line through repression, censorship, and enforced conformity. In his lecture, however, Ignatieff does not address a purely historical question. Rather, he examines what has become of the ideals of freedom and democratic self-determination—and what guidance the critical thinking of these three intellectuals can offer a young generation that is once again confronted today, in Eastern Europe and beyond, with authoritarian tendencies and new forms of political “normalization.”

The Legacy of a Philosopher Who Died for the Truth

The fact that this debate takes place as part of the Jan Patočka Memorial Lecture lends it special significance. The lecture series is named after the Czech phenomenologist Jan Patočka (1907–1977), one of Central Europe’s most important modern philosophers. As a co-founder and one of the first three spokespeople for the Charter 77 civil rights movement, he paid for his commitment to human rights with his life: On March 13, 1977, the then 69-year-old died in Prague as a result of an interrogation lasting several hours by the communist secret police.

Founded in 1982, the IWM has for decades maintained Patočka’s legacy and philosophy as one of its primary research focuses. The lecture series dedicated to him was inaugurated in 1987 by none other than the German philosopher Hans-Georg Gadamer. Since then, the list of speakers has read like a “Who’s Who” of the international humanities and social sciences: Among others, Jacques Derrida, Edward W. Said, Leszek Kołakowski, Ralf Dahrendorf, Aleida Assmann, Axel Honneth, and most recently Jan-Werner Müller have spoken as part of this series.

With the appointment of Michael Ignatieff, the IWM seamlessly continues this tradition—and permanently welcomes into its ranks a thinker who, like few others, understands how fragile democratic achievements can be if they are not continually defended.

Event Notice: Jan Patočka Memorial Lecture 2026: Michael Ignatieff – “Patočka, Havel, and Michnik: Intellectual Giants and Their Fate in the Era of ‘Normalization’” When: Tuesday, 24 November 2026, 18:00 CET Where: Library of the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), Spittelauer Lände 3, 1090 Vienna ( Library of the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), Spittelauer Lände 3, 1090 Vienna ( wien.info Moderation: Ludger Hagedorn (IWM Permanent Fellow) Prior registration via the IWM website ( www.iwm.at ) is requested.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences