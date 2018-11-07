Sponsored
Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov

Published: Yesterday; 13:49 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter