Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.