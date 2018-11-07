Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov
Published: Yesterday; 13:49 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF
On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
