Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to Austria: H.E. Mr. Alejandro Solano Ortiz
Published: Yesterday; 13:31 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Austria, H.E. Mr. Alejandro Solano Ortiz presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to Austria, H.E. Alejandro Solano Ortiz / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF
On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to Austria, H.E. Alejandro Solano Ortiz, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
