Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Gloria Navarrete Pinto
Published: September 19, 2018; 19:33 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Gloria Navarrete Pinto presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Gloria Navarrete Pinto, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
