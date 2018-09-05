Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to Austria: H.E. Ms. Athalia Lesiba Molokomme
Published: Yesterday; 20:32 · (Vindobona)
The new Boswanese Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Ms. Athalia Lesiba Molokomme presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
New Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to Austria H.E. Ms. Athalia Lesiba Molokomme presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
On 10 July 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the newly accredited Boswanese Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Ms. Athalia Lesiba Molokomme at the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Hofburg to present her letter of accreditation.
