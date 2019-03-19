Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan
Published: March 19, 2019; 18:54 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
