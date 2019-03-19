Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Laura Heinschink/HBF

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.