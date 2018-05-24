Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Austria: H.E. Ms. Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho

New Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Austria H.E. Ms. Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

On 24 May 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the newly accredited Ambassador Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho at the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Hofburg to present her letter of accreditation.



The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Angola was accompanied by Counselor of Embassy Mariano Joao Baptista and Embassy Secretary Teresa…