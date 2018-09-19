Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Austria: H.E. Mr. René Dinesen

New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Austria, H.E. Mr. René Dinesen, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Austria, H.E. Mr. René Dinesen, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.