Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Austria: H.E. Mr. René Dinesen
Published: September 19, 2018; 19:34 · (Vindobona)
New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Austria, H.E. Mr. René Dinesen, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBFThis article includes a total of 45 words.
On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Austria, H.E. Mr. René Dinesen, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
