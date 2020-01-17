Sponsored
Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of Somalia, H.E. Ms. Ebyan Mahamed Salah

Published: January 17, 2020; 09:31 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Ebyan Mahamed Salah presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Ms. Ebyan Mahamed Salah. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF

On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Vienna, H.E. Ms. Ebyan Mahamed Salah to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 47 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Embassies, Somalia, Ebyan Mahamed Salah
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter