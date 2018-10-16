Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the International Organizations in Vienna - Jugoslav Jovičić

Published: October 16, 2018; 13:01 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary at the Permanent Mission of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN, OSCE and IAEA, Jugoslav Jovičić, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Yury Fedotov, and to Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Acting Director General, and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA headquarters.

The new Resident Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the International Organizations, HE Mr Jugoslav Jovičić, presented his credentials to Mikhail Chudakov (right), IAEA Acting Director General / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

During his career, Mr. Jovičić has served in various capacities, among them:

> Professor for International Affairs and Development, University of Travnik (2012-2018);
> Professor, University "NUBL" in Banjaluka (2013-2015);
> Advisor to the Minister, Republic of Srpska Government, Ministry of Trade and Tourism (2012-2013);

