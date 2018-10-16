Meet the New Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the International Organizations in Vienna - Jugoslav Jovičić

The new Resident Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the International Organizations, HE Mr Jugoslav Jovičić, presented his credentials to Mikhail Chudakov (right), IAEA Acting Director General / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

During his career, Mr. Jovičić has served in various capacities, among them:

> Professor for International Affairs and Development, University of Travnik (2012-2018);

> Professor, University "NUBL" in Banjaluka (2013-2015);

> Advisor to the Minister, Republic of Srpska Government, Ministry of Trade and Tourism (2012-2013);

…