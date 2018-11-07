Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić
The new Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria, H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria, H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
