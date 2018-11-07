Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić

Published: Yesterday; 13:36 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria, H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Austria, H.E. Mr. Kemal Kozarić, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Featured
