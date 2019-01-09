Meet the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria: H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri

Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria: H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria, H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.