Meet the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria: H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri
Published: January 9, 2019; 18:31 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria, H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria: H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF
On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Austria, H.E. Mr. Yousuf Ahmed Hamed Aljabri, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
