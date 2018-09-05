Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Austria: H.E. Ms. Elena Rafti
Published: Yesterday; 19:20 · (Vindobona)
The new Cypriot Ambassador to Austria Elena Rafti presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Austria: H.E. Ms. Elena Rafti / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
On 10 July 2018, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the newly accredited Ambassador Elena Rafti at the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Hofburg to present her letter of accreditation.
