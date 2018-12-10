Meet the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria: H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria: H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria, H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.