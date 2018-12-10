Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria: H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse
Published: Yesterday; 23:50 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria, H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria: H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF
On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Austria, H.E. Mr. Retselisitsoe Calvin Masenyetse, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
