Meet the Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria: H.E. Mr. David Hales

New Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Daniel Trippolt / HBF

On July 10, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.