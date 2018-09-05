Sponsored
Article Tools

Meet the Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria: H.E. Mr. David Hales

Published: Yesterday; 20:09 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

New Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Daniel Trippolt / HBF

On July 10, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 46 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Guyana, David Hales
Featured
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter