Meet the Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria: H.E. Mr. David Hales
Published: Yesterday; 20:09 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales presented President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
New Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Daniel Trippolt / HBF
On July 10, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to Austria, H.E. Mr. David Hales to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
