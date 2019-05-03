Sponsored
Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation
Published: May 3, 2019; 18:37 · (Vindobona)
Almost 100 journalists were killed in 2018. The 2019 World Press Freedom Day discusses the current challenges faced by media in elections, along with the media’s potential in supporting peace and reconciliation processes.
The relationship between the press and democracy is the main theme of the 2019 edition of World Press Freedom Day.
World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference.
The objective was, to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human…
