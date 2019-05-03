Sponsored
Article Tools

Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation

Published: May 3, 2019; 18:37 · (Vindobona)

Almost 100 journalists were killed in 2018. The 2019 World Press Freedom Day discusses the current challenges faced by media in elections, along with the media’s potential in supporting peace and reconciliation processes.

The relationship between the press and democracy is the main theme of the 2019 edition of World Press Freedom Day. Picture: António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Mission Photo by Eric Bridiers [Public Domain]

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference.

The objective was, to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human…

This article includes a total of 515 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Media Freedom, World Press Freedom Day, Antonio Guterres
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter