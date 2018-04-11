Max Hollein Appointed New Director of the Metropolitan Museum

In addition to overseeing the Met’s collection of nearly two million objects, Hollein will organize 40 exhibitions a year and manage a staff of 2200 / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gaby Gerster (Städel Museum) [CC BY-SA 3.0]

After financial problems, former director Thomas Campbell had to resign last year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the "Met’s 19-member search committee spent a year looking for a new director."

His future tasks include "producing around 40 exhibits a year, helping manage a staff of 2,200, and overseeing the museum’s collection of nearly two million objects spanning 5,000 years."

Hollein was born in Vienna in 1969 to architect Hans Hollein and Helene Hollein. He studied art history at the University of Vienna and business administration at the Vienna University of Economics.



Following the completion of his studies he moved to New York City to take on in 1996 the position of project director of exhibitions at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Manager of European Relations he was responsible for projects such as the establishment of the exhibition halls “Deutsche Guggenheim Berlin” and “Guggenheim Las Vegas” among other projects, as well as liaising with European cultural institutions, collectors, media, curators and sponsors.

He lives in San Francisco together with his wife Nina Hollein.

Opened in 1872, the Metropolitan Museum is the largest art museum in the USA and owns one of the most important art historical collections in the world. Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on the edge of Central Park, it is also one of the most visited museums in the world with more than seven million visitors per year.