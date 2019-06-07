Maria Lassnig: Sleeping with a Tiger (Mit einem Tiger schlafen), 1975 / Picture: © Albertina, Wien – Dauerleihgabe der Österreichischen Nationalbank © Maria Lassnig Privatstiftung

Humorous and serious, longing and merciless, the artist captivates her sense of self on the painting ground.

Not what she sees, but how she feels, becomes a picture.

On her hundredth birthday, the Albertina pays tribute to Maria Lassnig with a comprehensive retrospective.

According to MoMA-PS1, "Maria Lassnig was one of the most important contemporary painters…