Maria Lassnig - Sleeping with a Tiger

Published: 5 minutes ago; 11:50

Maria Lassnig stands alongside Louise Bourgeois, Joan Mitchell, and Agnes Martin as one of the most important women artists of the 20th century. Body Awareness. It was early on that she made her own body the central focus of her art, long before body-consciousness, and the relations between women and men became central themes of the international avant-garde.

Maria Lassnig: Sleeping with a Tiger (Mit einem Tiger schlafen), 1975 / Picture: © Albertina, Wien – Dauerleihgabe der Österreichischen Nationalbank © Maria Lassnig Privatstiftung

Humorous and serious, longing and merciless, the artist captivates her sense of self on the painting ground.

Not what she sees, but how she feels, becomes a picture.

On her hundredth birthday, the Albertina pays tribute to Maria Lassnig with a comprehensive retrospective.

According to MoMA-PS1, "Maria Lassnig  was one of the most important contemporary painters…

