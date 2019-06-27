Marathon Under Two Hours - World Record Holder Kipchoge Wants to Break Barrier in Vienna

In October, Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge wants to undercut the two-hour limit over the marathon distance in Vienna's Prater. Picture: Kipchoge (left) and his three pacemakers (right) during the Marathon world record in the 2018 Berlin Marathon. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Suthorn / cc-by-sa-4.0 / commons.wikimedia.org [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Vienna will be the venue for a unique sporting event in October 2019 that will attract worldwide attention.

Marathon Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge starts at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Austria's number one running mile, the Prater Hauptallee, in order to be the first person to undercut the two-hour mark in the marathon.

It is a barrier that,…