Marathon Under Two Hours - World Record Holder Kipchoge Wants to Break Barrier in Vienna
Published: June 27, 2019; 14:21 · (Vindobona)
The marathon Olympic champion and world record holder, the Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, wants to run the marathon in less than 2 hours in Vienna in October, thus cutting his current record of 2:01:39 hours by an impossible 2 minutes.
In October, Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge wants to undercut the two-hour limit over the marathon distance in Vienna's Prater. Picture: Kipchoge (left) and his three pacemakers (right) during the Marathon world record in the 2018 Berlin Marathon. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Suthorn / cc-by-sa-4.0 / commons.wikimedia.org [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
Vienna will be the venue for a unique sporting event in October 2019 that will attract worldwide attention.
Marathon Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge starts at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Austria's number one running mile, the Prater Hauptallee, in order to be the first person to undercut the two-hour mark in the marathon.
It is a barrier that,…
