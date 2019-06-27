Sponsored
Article Tools

Marathon Under Two Hours - World Record Holder Kipchoge Wants to Break Barrier in Vienna

Published: June 27, 2019; 14:21 · (Vindobona)

The marathon Olympic champion and world record holder, the Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, wants to run the marathon in less than 2 hours in Vienna in October, thus cutting his current record of 2:01:39 hours by an impossible 2 minutes.

In October, Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge wants to undercut the two-hour limit over the marathon distance in Vienna's Prater. Picture: Kipchoge (left) and his three pacemakers (right) during the Marathon world record in the 2018 Berlin Marathon. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Suthorn / cc-by-sa-4.0 / commons.wikimedia.org [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Vienna will be the venue for a unique sporting event in October 2019 that will attract worldwide attention.

Marathon Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge starts at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Austria's number one running mile, the Prater Hauptallee, in order to be the first person to undercut the two-hour mark in the marathon.

It is a barrier that,…

This article includes a total of 988 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
City of Vienna, Wolfgang Konrad, Vienna City Marathon, Michael Ludwig, Eliud Kipchoge, Sports Industry, Running, Sports
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter