Man Ray at the Kunstforum Wien: To Create is Divine, to Reproduce is Human
Published: 8 hours ago; 14:50 · (Vindobona)
Until 24 June 2018, the Kunstforum Wien is showing the exhibition "Man Ray", which portrays the significant painter and photographer Man Ray (born Emmanuel Radnitzky) in a selection of 150 key works from all over the world.
MAN RAY: Le Violon d'Ingres, 1924 / Curator: Lisa Ortner-Kreil / Picture: © Man Ray Trust / Paris/Bildrecht, Vienna, 2016
Man Ray (August 27, 1890 - November 18, 1976) was an American visual artist who spent most of his career in France.
He was a significant contributor to the Dada and Surrealist movements, although his ties to each were informal.
He produced major works in a variety of media but considered himself a painter above all. However he is renowned by the great majority today as a…
