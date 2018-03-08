Man Ray at the Kunstforum Wien: To Create is Divine, to Reproduce is Human

MAN RAY: Le Violon d’Ingres, 1924 / Curator: Lisa Ortner-Kreil / Picture: © Man Ray Trust / Paris/Bildrecht, Vienna, 2016

Man Ray (August 27, 1890 - November 18, 1976) was an American visual artist who spent most of his career in France.

He was a significant contributor to the Dada and Surrealist movements, although his ties to each were informal.

He produced major works in a variety of media but considered himself a painter above all. However he is renowned by the great majority today as a…