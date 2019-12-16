Ludwig van Beethoven, the Immigrant, Turns 250

The year 2020 will be dominated by Vienna's great musician and composer: Ludwig van Beethoven. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Joseph Karl Stieler [Public Domain]

2020 is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birthday.

The City of Vienna celebrates the visionary under the title WIENBEETHOVEN2020 with numerous concerts, events and exhibitions.

The official start of WIENBEETHOVEN2020 was on 16 December in the Vienna City Hall in the presence of Mayor Michael Ludwig, Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler and…