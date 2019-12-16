Sponsored
Ludwig van Beethoven, the Immigrant, Turns 250
Published: December 16, 2019; 13:46 · (Vindobona)
In 2020, the City of Vienna will celebrate the 250th birthday of a Viennese by choice, Ludwig van Beethoven, who was born in Bonn on 17 December 1770.
The year 2020 will be dominated by Vienna's great musician and composer: Ludwig van Beethoven.
2020 is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birthday.
The City of Vienna celebrates the visionary under the title WIENBEETHOVEN2020 with numerous concerts, events and exhibitions.
The official start of WIENBEETHOVEN2020 was on 16 December in the Vienna City Hall in the presence of Mayor Michael Ludwig, Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler and…
