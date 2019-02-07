Koloman Moser - All-Rounder of the Vienna Secession

Koloman Moser: Venus in the Grotto (ca. 1915) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Koloman Moser [Public Domain]

Koloman Moser (1868 – 1918) was a Viennese artist who exerted considerable influence on twentieth-century graphic art and one of the foremost artists of the Vienna Secession movement and a co-founder of Wiener Werkstätte.

He designed a wide array of art works, including books and graphic works from postage stamps to magazine vignettes, stained glass windows, fashion, ceramics and porcelains, blown glass, tableware, jewelry, furniture and silver.

Koloman Moser - Universal Artist between Gustav Klimt and Josef Hoffmann

Koloman Moser’s oeuvre continues to exert a lasting fascination.

As a universal artist Moser masters the disciplines of painting, graphic art, arts and crafts, and interior design as well as fashion and scenography.

To an impressive extent Moser embodies the "Gesamtkunstwerk" or total work of art as advocated by the Vienna Secession.

He is considered one of the most important pioneers of Viennese Modernism, one of the most influential artists of Viennese Art Nouveau, and is—alongside Gustav Klimt and Josef Hoffmann—one of the leading artists of Vienna’s artistic renewal.

To commemorate the centennial of his death, the MAK is honoring Koloman Moser (1868–1918) with one of the most comprehensive solo shows to date on his great and visionary work.

The exhibition delves deep into the oeuvre of this exceptional artist and demonstrates just how instrumental Moser was in influencing the search for a new, modern design vocabulary in fin-de-siècle Vienna.

This is the first time that many of the 500 or so exhibits, largely taken from the MAK Collection, have been made accessible to the public.

Structured chronologically and divided into five chapters, the MAK exhibition recalls every step of Moser’s unusual career: from painter to all-round designer and finally back to painting.

MAK - Oesterreichisches Museum für angewandte Kunst - Austrian Museum of Applied Arts

MAK EXHIBITION HALL

Stubenring 5, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Until 22 April 2019

https://www.mak.at/en_kolomanmoser

Applications - Koloman Moser and the Stage

In the Koloman Moser-Anniversary year, the Theatermuseum honors the previously little known stage creations of this universal artist, a true ”jack of all trades“.

In addition to the overall show in the MAK - Austrian Museum of Applied Arts, Moser’s entire theatre works - ranging from the intimate cabaret stage to the grand opera set - will be exhibited, like for instance his stage decoration and costume designs for Julius Bittner‘s opera Der Bergsee which have been recently acquired by the museum.

After a longer absence, also Gustav Klimt‘s famous painting Nuda Veritas, which once embellished the study of Hermann Bahr - playwright and friend of Moser - will be on display again as part of the show.

The exhibition was curated by Daniela Franke and Kurt Ifkovits, the design was created by Gerhard Veigel.

The show is accompanied by a sumptuously designed publication.

THEATERMUSEUM

Lobkowitzplatz 2, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Until 22 April 2019

https://www.theatermuseum.at/en/in-front-of-the-curtain/exhibitions/applications/