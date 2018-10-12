Article Tools

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Vienna

Published: October 12, 2018; 15:40 · (Vindobona)

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen during a stopover in Vienna. Bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East were discussed.

Official photo of Reuven Rivlin, the 10th president of the state of Israel / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / (עברית: אבי אוחיון, לשכת העיתונות הממשלתית (ישראלEnglish: Avi Ohayon, Government Press Office (Israel) [CC BY-SA 3.0]

President Alexander Van der Bellen met the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, at Vienna Airport for half an hour.

Bilateral relations were discussed at the beginning. Rivlin praised Van der Bellen's good relations with Israel and the Jewish community.

He also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the Middle East peace process and regional…

