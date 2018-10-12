Sponsored
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Vienna
Published: October 12, 2018; 15:40 · (Vindobona)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen during a stopover in Vienna. Bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East were discussed.
President Alexander Van der Bellen met the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, at Vienna Airport for half an hour.
Bilateral relations were discussed at the beginning. Rivlin praised Van der Bellen's good relations with Israel and the Jewish community.
He also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the Middle East peace process and regional…
