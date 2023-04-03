Interior Minister Karner at a Meeting in Slovenia against the Trafficking Mafia
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner traveled to Slovenia for a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart, Bostjan Poklukar. The subject of the meeting was combating the trafficking mafia.
Austrian Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner met his Slovenian counterpart Boštjan Poklukar on April 1 on the sidelines of the Ski Flying World Cup in Planica, Slovenia. The content of the working talks was the joint action against the international smuggling mafia.
The talks with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar and the working meeting with Interior Minister Boštjan Poklukar focused on the joint Slovenian-Austrian police patrols, which started their work at the beginning of March 2023. Karner and Poklukar also agreed on a meeting of the police chiefs in the near future to discuss the further intensification of cooperation.
"The fight against the smuggling mafia and its despicable business is the focus of our measures. Only together can we stop this inhuman form of criminality," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner during his first meeting with his Slovenian counterpart.
Austria and Slovenia can look back on a decades-long tradition of police cooperation, Karner stressed after the meeting, referring to the intensive exchange of information with the Slovenian police cooperation centers, Dolga Vas and Thor Maglern. Since 2016, Austria has been carrying out border controls to combat the internationally operating smuggling mafia.