Intensification of Cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and Austria: Visit of Popșoi to Vienna

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, met with Alexander Schallenberg, the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, in Vienna. This visit marked an important step towards deepening the bilateral political dialog and promoting economic and sectoral cooperation between the two countries.

In their talks, the two ministers emphasized the need for increased cooperation in regional formats such as the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), which is currently chaired by Austria. Popșoi highlighted the important steps that need to be taken for Moldova to achieve EU member state status shortly and emphasized the importance of Austria's support in this process. Schallenberg reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Moldova in implementing necessary reforms through projects at central and regional levels.

"Together with Alexander Schallenberg, we have agreed to continue our joint efforts and close coordination on the priorities of the bilateral agenda and the European agenda of the Republic of Moldova," explained Mihai Popșoi.

In the context of more than two years of war and Russia's attempts to destabilize the Transnistrian region, Foreign Minister Schallenberg welcomed and supported Moldova's reform efforts to join the EU. Since being granted candidate status in 2022, Moldova has already implemented numerous measures to combat corruption and de-oligarchization. Progress in establishing an independent and transparent judiciary is particularly important for the first EU accession conference on June 25.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized that the intensification of economic relations between Austria and Moldova is of particular importance. Austria is one of the top 10 investors in Moldova and there is great potential for expanding trade cooperation. Austrian exports to Moldova have already increased by 9.1% to 81 million euros in 2023. The construction of an Austrian school abroad in the capital Chișinău is an important step towards deepening cooperation and a further commitment by Moldova to the EU.

Moldova and the OSCE

At the same time, Moldovan State Secretary Valeriu Mija met in Chișinău with Catherine Fearon, Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center and Deputy Head of the OSCE Secretariat. Kelly Keiderling, Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, also took part in the meeting. The talks focused on international cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and the latest developments in the Transnistrian conflict. The firm position of the authorities in Chișinău to resolve the conflict exclusively through peaceful means was emphasized.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is crucial for Moldova in peacebuilding, security, and human rights. The OSCE is an important player in the resolution of the Transnistrian conflict, a long-standing geopolitical challenge for Moldova. The organization serves as a mediator between the parties to the conflict and supports dialogue to find a peaceful solution. The OSCE promotes negotiations and de-escalation measures, which is crucial for stability and security in the region.

It also monitors human rights issues in the Transdniestrian region, documenting violations and providing recommendations. The OSCE also supports Moldova's efforts towards political and institutional reform, strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, and fighting corruption in order for Moldova to join the European Union. It also facilitates regional security dialogues and co-operation initiatives, fostering trust and cooperation with neighboring countries. The OSCE's diverse activities contribute significantly to Moldova's stability and security.

These meetings and statements reflect Moldova's continued commitment to move forward on the path towards EU accession, with the firm support of Austria and other international partners.

Moldovan MFA

Austrian MFA