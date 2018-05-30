Infineon Invests 1.6 Billion Euros in New Chip Factory in Austria

CEO Sabine Herlitschka (second from rigth): "This major investment is a milestone for Infineon Austria" / Picture: © BKA - Bundeskanzleramt Österreich / Federal Chancellery of Austria

This investment will be directed towards the construction of a fully automated chip factory for the production of 300 millimeter thin wafers in addition to the existing production facilities.



In the last decade, Infineon has already invested over 1 billion euros in Carinthia. More than 10% of the Infineon Group's total workforce now works in Villach.



Construction…