Article Tools

Infineon Invests 1.6 Billion Euros in New Chip Factory in Austria

Published: Yesterday; 15:47 · (Vindobona)

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is investing in Carinthia in the largest chip factory in Europe. 1.6 billion euros will be invested in the construction of a new semiconductor factory at the Villach site.

CEO Sabine Herlitschka (second from rigth): "This major investment is a milestone for Infineon Austria" / Picture: © BKA - Bundeskanzleramt Österreich / Federal Chancellery of Austria

This investment will be directed towards the construction of a fully automated chip factory for the production of 300 millimeter thin wafers in addition to the existing production facilities.

In the last decade, Infineon has already invested over 1 billion euros in Carinthia. More than 10% of the Infineon Group's total workforce now works in Villach.

Construction…

This article includes a total of 269 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Infineon, Peter Kaiser, Sebastian Kurz, Sabine Herlitschka
Featured
US Ambassador Traina Arrives in Vienna: "Austria is one of America's first friends"
Hassan Rouhani Expected in Vienna in Early July
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter