Increased Security Cooperation Between Austria and Romania

Romania's Minister of Defense Angel Tîlvăr and Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner during bilateral talks at the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defense. / Picture: © HBF/Gunter Pusch

The meeting, characterized by mutual respect and recognition, focused on intensified military cooperation between the two countries, particularly in peacekeeping missions in the Western Balkans.

Tîlvăr praised the outstanding leadership qualities of Austrian soldiers in the missions in the Western Balkans, while Tanner highlighted Austria's many years of participation in these peacekeeping missions, which have contributed significantly to the stabilization of the region. Both ministers emphasized the importance of the joint commitment in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo for European security.

Another point of discussion was the current situation in Ukraine. Because of Romania's geographical proximity to Ukraine and the associated strategic importance of supporting Ukraine, both sides emphasized the need for increased cooperation within the European Union to end the war and prioritize peace.

The talks also covered the new EU mission EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, in which Romania will participate with three officers, while Austria is also planning to take part. Preparations for this are in full swing, as Minister Tanner announced.

The military cooperation between Austria and Romania, which is already manifested in joint efforts in international missions such as KFOR and EUFOR ALTHEA, is to be further strengthened by the new ASPIDES maritime mission. Both countries agree that the bilateral legal framework must be further strengthened and that cooperation in areas of common interest in the field of regional security must be continued.

At the end of his visit to Vienna, Minister Tîlvăr took part in a military ceremony at the Vienna Central Cemetery to commemorate the Romanian war dead of the Austro-Hungarian army from the First World War. He emphasized the importance of this gesture in preserving the memory of the Romanian heroes and educating the younger generation about their sacrifices.

The meeting between Tanner and Tîlvăr symbolizes not only the close ties and joint commitment of Austria and Romania to the security of Europe but also the unwavering willingness of both nations to further intensify their military and strategic cooperation in the face of current and future challenges.

Austrian MoD

Romanian MoD