The three-year agreement establishes a structured framework for the international exchange of experience and dialogue among local governments, regulatory bodies, facility operators, and the general public. The document was signed at the IAEA headquarters by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Charles J. Hope Jr., a city council member from the U.S. "nuclear city" of Oak Ridge and a board member of the Global Partnership.

Sharing experience across the entire lifecycle

The agreement covers the full spectrum of nuclear infrastructure—from nuclear power plants and fuel cycle facilities to research reactors and the storage of radioactive waste. Its goal is to support communities that already host such facilities, while also guiding municipalities considering the construction of new ones.

"No one is better positioned to offer insights into the operation of a nuclear facility than a community that is already doing so," emphasized IAEA Director General Grossi during the signing. The new agreement is intended to foster this direct dialogue and facilitate transparent, fact-based decision-making.

For the municipal side, empowering citizens is also a central focus. "The question is not whether communities support nuclear development; the real question is whether they have the information, resources, and partnerships necessary to manage it responsibly," explained Charles J. Hope Jr. He noted that the partnership acknowledges the shared priorities of municipalities and the IAEA: providing education, creating economic opportunities, and ensuring the safe management of facilities throughout their entire lifecycle.

A global network takes shape

The signing took place during a three-day IAEA technical meeting (November 18–20, 2026) in Vienna, which brought together municipal representatives from around the world to discuss practical approaches to public engagement. The Global Partnership of Nuclear Communities is a relatively young institution, yet it is rooted in an extensive history. Initial discussions began in 2022 during an IAEA technical meeting, leading to the alliance’s formal establishment as a legal entity in 2025. Its driving founding members include established municipal associations from North America and Europe: the Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) in the United States, the Group of European Municipalities with Nuclear Facilities (GMF Europe), and the Canadian Association of Nuclear Host Communities (CANHC). Meanwhile, municipal organizations from other nations—including Argentina and South Korea—have also expressed interest in joining.

Lessons for Newcomer Countries

A key component of this newly formed cooperation is providing support to countries that are developing a nuclear energy program for the first time. Within the framework of the "IAEA Milestones Approach"—a step-by-step guide provided by the IAEA for building nuclear infrastructure—the aim is to involve local municipalities in planning processes much earlier than has previously been the case. Furthermore, both organizations plan to develop joint guidelines and documentation that capture international best practices for engaging local stakeholders.

The agreement follows directly from the first global conference of mayors and representatives from nuclear-hosting communities, held in Vienna in May 2025 under the theme "Nuclear is global. Nuclear is local." At that event, participants adopted a joint declaration that addressed both the economic opportunities and the social challenges faced by host communities, while calling for long-term support rooted in local consent. During the current meeting in Vienna, representatives from additional municipalities—ranging from uranium mining sites to centers for medical isotope production—presented their signatures to Director General Grossi, formally endorsing the declaration. The "Practical Arrangements" just signed are not legally binding and are subject to the availability of financial resources. They are initially in effect for three years and may be extended by mutual agreement—a clear signal that the voice of local authorities is gaining lasting influence in international energy policy.

IAEA

GMF Europe

CANHC

Energy Communities Alliance