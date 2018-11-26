How to Eliminate Violence against Women?

Karin Kneissl attended the development ministers meeting on the occasion of the International Day against Violence against Women in Brussels: "It is unacceptable that millions of women and girls continue to be victims of violence every day". / Picture: © European Union, 2018

For far too long, impunity, silence and stigma have allowed violence against women to escalate to pandemic proportions - one in three women worldwide experience gender-based violence.

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women, is a United Nations entity working for the empowerment of women.

Under the theme Orange the World: #HearMeToo, the UN partners are encouraged to host events with local, national, regional and global women's movements, survivor advocates and women human rights defenders and create opportunities for dialogue between activists, policy-makers and the public.

High Representative Federica Mogherini has announced an additional €5 million from the European Commission in support of concrete projects of the two 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, Nadia Murad and Dr. Denis Mukwege maintaining its commitment to women who are victims of sexual violence.

For the first time, the Austrian Foreign Ministry is participating in the campaign "16 days against violence against women".

Participation in this campaign makes it clear that violence against women has no place in Austria. "Violence against women also concerns us in the middle of Austria. The majority of victims of abuse, rape, murder and so-called "traditional violence", such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and forced marriage, are women and girls. In the age of digital media, hatred on the Internet is increasingly becoming a problem and is often a precursor of acts of violence," emphasised Karin Kneissl.

By participating in the 16-day campaign, the Foreign Ministry, together with one of its partners, the Austrian Integration Fund, is sending a clear signal against violence against women and would like to use numerous activities to inform about initiatives in this area and create awareness against violence against women.

Among other things, measures of the Integration Fund, such as special consultations for women and men, in which the right of self-determination of women and the prohibition of violence in Austria are discussed, will be presented. Specific projects supported by the Foreign Ministry will also be on the agenda.