What do religious motifs in Yugoslav fascism, the politics of consumption surrounding brassieres in socialist and post-socialist Poland, so-called “world models” in artificial intelligence, palaces repurposed as playgrounds for the children of workers on state-owned estates, and labor arbitrage in the Serbian IT sector have in common? At first glance, very little—yet these very topics formed the intellectual foundation for a two-day conference held on November 5 and 6, 2026, at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna.

Twice a year—in the autumn and spring—this renowned institute for advanced study, located on Spittelauer Lände, brings together its international visiting fellows and permanent fellows. The “Autumn Fellows’ Conference” aims to present ongoing research projects—still in their formative stages—for discussion and to foster debate that transcends narrow disciplinary boundaries.

A valuable external perspective under new leadership

For Michael David-Fox, this year’s autumn conference also marked his debut in a new role. The 61-year-old American historian—who previously taught at Georgetown University in Washington and specializes in the history of Russia and the Soviet Union, as well as the comparative study of dictatorships—took over as the institute’s fourth rector on August 1, 2026, succeeding Misha Glenny.

In his opening remarks and his reflections on the conference, David-Fox emphasized the strategic importance of this internal forum: while researchers are naturally deeply rooted in their own specialized fields, the fresh, unbiased perspective of colleagues from other disciplines often proves to be particularly fruitful. These intensive debates offer authors a valuable compass for making complex arguments more accessible to a broader audience and for refining their manuscripts.

Founded in 1982 by the Polish philosopher Krzysztof Michalski, together with Cornelia Klinger and Klaus Nellen, the IWM has always viewed itself as a space for free intellectual exchange—between East and West, as well as between the humanities and the social sciences. Each year, the institute awards over 100 fellowships to researchers, journalists, translators, and intellectuals.

Resistance to a Unifying Academic Canon

Ayşe Çağlar highlighted how challenging, yet enriching, it is to constantly shift between centuries, world regions, and scholarly methods. The social and cultural anthropologist—who teaches at the University of Vienna and serves as a Permanent Fellow at the IWM—traced the very arc mentioned earlier, spanning from Yugoslav fascism to the Serbian IT sector.

For Çağlar, the unique value of this format lies in experiencing scholarship as a true "polyphony"—a chorus of many voices. Rather than conforming to a single, homogenizing canon of Western modes of presentation and argumentation, the contributions bear the distinct imprints of diverse regional academic traditions.

Visiting Fellow Oleksandr Korotaiev confirmed that this exchange yields immediate, practical results. He particularly praised the combination of concise presentations and open discussion sessions. As examples, he cited Faridah Muli’s presentation on digital surveillance in Kenya and Jakub Ochocinski’s study on almanacs and social coexistence in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. Furthermore, specific suggestions from Rector David-Fox helped him to contextualize his own research project more precisely.

Digital Humanism and the Question of How Knowledge Is Created

Marta Bucholc, a Polish sociologist and legal scholar—also a Permanent Fellow at the IWM—likewise observed a clear thematic focus throughout the conference. In addition to the usual range of topics—spanning the history of the early modern period and 20th-century political ideologies to religion, law, and economics—this autumn’s conference brought together a remarkably strong group of researchers in the field of digital humanism, who are examining the societal consequences of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Bucholc also highlighted a collaborative writing and thinking workshop—involving Polish writer and activist Klementyna Suchanow and linguist Daniel Dor—as particularly inspiring. This experience, she noted, provided participants with a sense of intellectual freedom that extended well beyond the scope of purely academic writing.

On a broader level, Bucholc—a sociologist of knowledge—identified a common thread connecting the diverse range of presentations: the question of how knowledge is produced and transmitted. Many of the contributions explored how social meanings are constructed and renegotiated, how ideas emerge, and why they spread—or, conversely, why they fail. At the same time, Bucholc self-deprecatingly acknowledged that this was, of course, the interpretation of a sociologist of knowledge; from a different disciplinary perspective, one might draw entirely different connections. Yet, it is precisely this “plurality of viewpoints” that lies at the heart of the IWM conference.

Researchers will only have to wait half a year for the next opportunity to engage in this multifaceted exchange of perspectives: the institute’s next Fellows’ Conference is already scheduled for the spring of 2027.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences