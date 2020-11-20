Sponsored Content
Hong Kong Economist: How China Will Implement the National Security Law
Sponsored Content
Insightful conversation about the current economic crisis in Hong Kong, which was triggered by the National Security Law and the Coronavirus, which was conducted between the Austrian diplomat and former ambassador in Beijing, Irene Giner Reichl and the Hong Kong Economist and Lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Chi Lo.
Chi Lo (left), Hong Kong Economist, and Irene Giner-Reichl, Austrian Ambassador. / Picture: © Bruno Kreisky Forum für internationalen Dialog / YouTube Screenshot
The conversation follows-up on Chi Lo’s in-person presentation at …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content