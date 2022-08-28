High Representative Josep Borrell at European Forum Alpbach

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:12 ♦ (Vindobona)

The theme of "The New Europe" is the focus of this year's European Forum Alpbach. One of the most prominent guests is Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. During his appearance, he spoke about the future of Europe, the war in Ukraine and the future challenges for the European Union.

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell attended the European Forum Alpbach (EFA). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Unión Europea en Perú, CC BY 2.0

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell participated at the European Forum Alpbach (EFA). Representatives from academia, business and media met with Borrell, as well as the International Advisory Council of the EFA.

Borrell delivered a keynote speech, which was followed by a panel discussion on “Crises: Failing to See the Long-Term Wood for the Short-Term Trees?” He discussed the importance of moving from short-term responses to crises to systemic change with young representatives from civil society, the media, and an international organization in this exchange.

According to DerSTANDARD, the EU's foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell considers a complete visa ban for Russians "not a good proposal" and warned against cutting off contact with Russian civilians. The EU foreign affairs envoy, who is currently at the European Forum Alpbach, pointed out that there are already entry bans for Russian oligarchs.

In addition, he said according to DerSTANDARD, the sanctions imposed by "the EU on Russia for its war of aggression on Ukraine are having their effect, though not overnight." Politicians who expressed doubts about the sanctions, like in Austria and Hungary, would have to explain how else to end the Ukrainian conflict, according to Borrell.

European Forum Alpbach

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the European Forum Alpbach 2022 (August 24)
Opening of the European Forum Alpbach 2022 (August 22)
European Forum Alpbach Will be Opened by Moldovan President Maia Sandu (July 27)
Read More
Russo-Ukrainian War, European Forum Alpbach, European Union External Action - Diplomatic Service of the European Union, Josep Borrell, EU European Union
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter