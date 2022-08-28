High Representative Josep Borrell at European Forum Alpbach
The theme of "The New Europe" is the focus of this year's European Forum Alpbach. One of the most prominent guests is Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. During his appearance, he spoke about the future of Europe, the war in Ukraine and the future challenges for the European Union.
The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell participated at the European Forum Alpbach (EFA). Representatives from academia, business and media met with Borrell, as well as the International Advisory Council of the EFA.
Glad to exchange at @forumalpbach with its International Advisory Board on geopolitical changes we are facing in the current strategic environment.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 28, 2022
The world needs more cooperation, otherwise global challenges will not be solved. Europe needs to be at the table, not on the menu. pic.twitter.com/NGIGJru4ig
Borrell delivered a keynote speech, which was followed by a panel discussion on “Crises: Failing to See the Long-Term Wood for the Short-Term Trees?” He discussed the importance of moving from short-term responses to crises to systemic change with young representatives from civil society, the media, and an international organization in this exchange.
The EU is only 5% of the world population. We will not be able to build walls high enough to separate ourselves from the world. We will not be the garden in the middle of the jungle.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 28, 2022
My message to the young generation is: We need a united Europe - build it! pic.twitter.com/SBf6qEtNoB
According to DerSTANDARD, the EU's foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell considers a complete visa ban for Russians "not a good proposal" and warned against cutting off contact with Russian civilians. The EU foreign affairs envoy, who is currently at the European Forum Alpbach, pointed out that there are already entry bans for Russian oligarchs.
Discussing at #EFA22 current & future crises with a next generation of leaders.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 28, 2022
We must step up our capacity to address more than one crisis at the time.
A year ago, all eyes were on Afghanistan. Today, esp women & girls are suffering but there are no more headlines reporting it pic.twitter.com/Iz8troMPK2
In addition, he said according to DerSTANDARD, the sanctions imposed by "the EU on Russia for its war of aggression on Ukraine are having their effect, though not overnight." Politicians who expressed doubts about the sanctions, like in Austria and Hungary, would have to explain how else to end the Ukrainian conflict, according to Borrell.